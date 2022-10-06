Double Gold
Jones of Washington 2021 Riesling – 97 points (Best of Class)
Jones of Washington 2021 Rosé of Syrah – 97 points (Best of Show, Best Rosé, Best of Class)
Cave B Estate Winery 2021 Le Trio White Wine – 96 points (Best White, Best of Class)
Plain Cellars 2018 Cabernet Franc – 96 points (Best of Class)
Cave B Estate Winery 2021 Marsanne – 95 points
Chris Daniel Winery 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon – 95 points
Errant Cellars 2018 Henry’s Red – 95 points
Malaga Springs Winery 2016 Cabernet Franc – 95 points
Rio Vista Wines 2021 Estate Sunset on the River white blend – 95 points (Best of Class)
Sigillo Cellars 2019 Relativity red blend – 95 points (Best Red, Best of Class)
Stemilt Creek Winery 2019 Estate A Day’s Work Cabernet Sauvignon – 95 points (Best of Class)
Chateau Faire Le Pont 2018 Grenache – 94 points
Chris Daniel Winery 2018 Syrah – 94 points (Best of Class)
Icicle Ridge Winery 2019 Petit Verdot – 94 points
Lake Chelan Winery 2018 Malbec – 94 points (Best of Class)
Malaga Springs Winery 2019 Syrah Rosé – 94 points
Rio Vista Wines 2020 Estate Barbera – 94 (Best of Class)
Siren Song Winery 2021 Belle Tavel Rosé – 94 points
Ancestry Cellars 2018 Provocant Red Wine – 93 points
Gold
Eagle Creek Winery 2021 Balcom & Moe Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc - 95 points
Lake Chelan Winery 2019 Cabernet Franc – 93 points
Lone Point Cellars 2021 Estate Riesling – 93 points
Rio Vista Wines 2021 Wild Rose Rosé – 93 points
Stemilt Creek Winery 2019 Boss Lady red blend – 93 points
Vibe 2019 Gemelli Super Tuscan red blend – 93 points
Archibald James Wine and Cider 2018 Wallula Gap Vineyards Block Eighteen Cabernet Sauvignon – 92 points
Burke Vineyard 2016 Malbec – 92 points
Cave B Estate Winery 2021 Chenin Blanc – 92 points
Cave B Estate Winery 2019 Cuvee du Soleil Red Wine – 92 points
Cave B Estate Winery 2021 Dry Rosé – 92 points
Chris Daniel Winery 2018 Ten 23 Cabernet Sauvignon – 92 points
Chris Daniel Winery 2018 Petite Sirah – 92 points
Eagle Creek Winery 2020 Balcom & Raap Vineyards Unfiltered Chardonnay/Pinot Grigio – 92 points
Errant Cellars 2021 Patio White – 92 points
Icicle Ridge Winery 2021 Romanze White – 92 points
Jones of Washington 2019 Estate Vineyard Grenache – 92 points
Lake Chelan Winery 2019 Merlot – 92 points
Lake Chelan Winery 2019 Exclusive Red IX – 92 points
Lone Point Cellars 2018 Last Point Reserve Red Wine – 92 points
Lone Point Cellars 2019 Last Point Reserve Red Wine – 92 points
Lone Point Cellars 2019 Side-by-Side Red Wine – 92 points
Plain Cellars 2018 Eclipse Red Blend – 92 points
Rio Vista Wines 2021 Viognier – 92 points (Best of Class)
Sigillo Cellars 2019 Malbec – 92 points
Sigillo Cellars 2019 Petit Verdot – 92 points
Sigillo Cellars 2019 GSM – 92 points
Silvara Cellars 2019 Dolcetto – 92 points
Skagit Cellars 2018 Veranda Beach Vineyard Barbera – 92 points
Stemilt Creek Winery 2019 Caring Passion Merlot – 92 points (Best of Class)
Tipsy Canyon Winery 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon – 92 points
Tipsy Canyon Winery 2021 Chardonnay – 92 points (Best of Class)
Tipsy Canyon Winery 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir – 92 points
Tsillan Cellars 2019 Estate Piccolo Rosso red blend – 92 points
Tsillan Cellars 2021 Estate Riesling – 92 points
Tsillan Cellars 2021 Bocciolo di Rosa Rosé – 92 points
Archibald James Wine and Cider 2019 Sangiovese – 91 points
Chateau Faire Le Pont 2018 Mourvèdre – 91 points
Chateau Faire Le Pont 2018 Tre Amori – 91 points
Ginkgo Forest Winery 2016 Estate Carménère – 91 points (Best of Class)
Icicle Ridge Winery 2021 Razzamatazz – 91 points (Best of Class)
Kludt Family Winery 2019 Reserve Malbec – 91 points
Lake Chelan Winery 2019 Tempranillo – 91 points
Martin-Scott Winery 2019 Rosé of Sangiovese Tribute – 91 points
Rio Vista Wines 2020 Estate Tempranillo – 91 points
Sigillo Cellars 2019 Merlot – 91 points
Sigillo Cellars 2019 EVO red wine - 91 points
Tipsy Canyon Winery 2019 Melange Noir red wine – 91 points
Tsillan Cellars 2019 Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon – 91 points
Tsillan Cellars 2019 Estate Malbec – 91 points
Tsillan Cellars 2019 Estate Reserve Malbec – 91 points
Tsillan Cellars 2019 Reserve Syrah – 91 points
Watermill Winery 2018 Estate Merlot – 91 points
Watermill Winery 2021 Estate Rosé of Malbec – 91 points
WineGirl Wines 2019 Tinto Fino – 91 points