01 Winners.jpg (copy)

Superlative winners from the 2022 NCW Wine Awards were, from left, Sigillo Cellars 2019 Relativity red blend, Jones of Washington 2021 Rosé of Syrah, Cave B Estate Winery 2021 Le Trio white blend and Icicle Ridge Winery 2021 Razzamatazz

Double Gold

Jones of Washington 2021 Riesling – 97 points (Best of Class)



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?