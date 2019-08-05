Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--The slow rollout of an identity change over the last couple of months is now official for Columbia Energy LLC.
The wholly owned subsidiary of Columbia Rural Electric Association is now doing business as Columbia iConnect.
The service officers high-speed broadband wireless and fiber-optic internet, satellite internet and voice over internet protocol phone services throughout Walla Walla, Columbia and Umatilla counties and surrounding areas, Columbia REA announced.
All existing contracts will remain the same, and customers should not experience any interruptions to service, billing or contact changes.
The adoption of the name, Columbia iConnect, was intended to more accurately reflect the services provided and brand the business more closely to Columbia REA, the announcement said.
Columbia iConnect broadband wireless is an unlimited service with no data caps, no overage fees, round-the-clock technical support and availability to customers where traditional internet services are not provided, the announcement said.
Those with questions can call 526-4041 or 800-642-1231 or email billing@columbiainet.com.
Vicki Hillhouse can be reached at 509-526-8321, vickihillhouse@wwub.com or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/VickiHillhouse.