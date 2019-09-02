Sept. 02-- Sep. 2--The man shot to death early Sunday on East McKinley Avenue in Tacoma has been identified.

Davontre Denzell Robinson-Harris, 23, died at an area hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office.

Robinson-Harris and another man, also 23, were shot about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of East McKinley Avenue, according to Tacoma police.

By the time police arrived both men were already on their way to a hospital in a private vehicle.

The other victim man was reported to be in stable condition on Sunday, according to police.

No further details were released by police on Monday.

___ (c)2019 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.