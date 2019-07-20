July 20-- Jul. 20--VICTORIA, British Columbia -- Let's hope the Pippins have a short memory, because Friday night was one to forget.
With Victoria putting up back-to-back six-run innings, the HarbourCats pounded out 18 hits and rolled to a 17-2 victory over Yakima Valley to open their three-game West Coast League series.
Nate Pecota's two-run home run highlighted Victoria's six-run outburst in the sixth inning and 10 batters came to the plate in the seventh to plate another six runs for a 16-0 lead.
It was a highly unusual night for YV starter and All-Star pick Jack Gonzales, who was coming off a strong seven-inning performance and victory against Port Angeles last Sunday. The 6-foot-3 lefty was roughed up for eight earned runs and 12 hits, including Pecota's first homer of the season, over 5.1 innings and 89 pitches.
The Pippins avoided a shutout in the ninth inning when Tanner Parker delivered a two-out RBI single and Christian Padilla followed with a bases-loaded walk.
Despite the lopsided loss, Yakima Valley's offense still produced 13 hits with Parker going 4 for 5 with his ninth double. The Pippins did, however, strand 14. Nick Israel, Tyler Dean and James Bell had two hits apiece.
Victoria starter Aaron Celestino gave up nine hits over six innings but kept the Pippins off the scoreboard, didn't allow a walk and had eight strikeouts. Three Victoria pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.