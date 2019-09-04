Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--As the Ridgefield volleyball team gathered for this season's first practice, there was a different feeling in the gym.
For the first time since 1991, the Spudders were coming together as reigning state champions.
But this year's Ridgefield team isn't looking toward this year as a victory parade.
"Today the hard work starts," senior Delany Nicoll said. "We've got to put in more effort than we did last year and be better than last year."
Nicoll, the Columbian's All-Region player of the year, cherishes last year's triumph. She also remembers how close Ridgefield's championship dreams came to being derailed.
Ridgefield was four points away from being swept in the state semifinals by Columbia River. But the Spudders rallied, eventually winning in five sets against the only team to have beaten them last year.
"It crosses my mind all the time, maybe too much, just how close that game was and how intense it was," Nicoll said.
Nicoll won't need to tell that story to too many of her teammates. Ridgefield graduated just one senior from last year's team.
Columbia River also won't need to convince many players on this year's team that they can hang with the state's best. The Chieftains return all but three players from last year's team, which placed fourth in state. That includes first-team all-leaguer Maddie Sheron.
River coach Breanne Smedley used part of a recent practice to watch the state semifinal loss to Ridgefield with her team.
The purpose was two-fold -- One, to put that loss in the past and, two, to use it as a reminder that the Chieftains can play with any team, even a state champion.
"We want to face it head on and deal with any unprocessed feelings that might still be around," Smedley said. "At the same time, we want to celebrate our motto of 'River Will Rise.' We're going to rise above that."
With two of the top four teams in the state returning most of their talent, the 2A Greater St. Helens League is arguably one of the state's best. Many of Ridgefield's and River's players also play with and against each other on area club teams.
"There's a lot of good volleyball in our league," Smedley said. "We're thankful for that."
Ridgefield shares that sentiment.
"They're going to be fun to play," said Ridgefield junior setter Kohana Fukuchi said of Columbia River. "I know many of the girls on the team. It's going to be great competition."
Looking ahead to that competition helped Fukuchi recover from tearing her ACL in February. After rehabbing five days a week, she was cleared to play volleyball in mid-August.
"This season was the thing that kept me above water," Fukuchi said of the grueling rehabilitation process.
Now that the season is finally here, Ridgefield is trying not to look back or too far ahead. The focus, Nicoll said, is on the next practice or next match.
"We all have physical talent on this team," she said. "But we really need to focus on the mental side in order to be good in both aspects."
Season Storylines
Spike in Talent at Camas: Behind reigning 4A GSHL MVP Emma Villaluz, the Papermakers are gunning for a second straight trip to state. Camas graduated just three players from a team that ended reached state for the first time since 2014.
Skyview Set to Defend: Last year's 4A GSHL champion will be tough to beat. Skyview returns two first-team all-leaguers in junior outside/middle hitter Lia Hawken and sophomore outside hitter Tyra Schaub.
Consistent Prairie: The Falcons are coming off two consecutive sixth-place finishes at the 3A state tournament. The Falcons graduated five seniors, including 3A GSHL MVP Katie Vroman. But first-team all-league middle blocker Sophia Carter, a senior, will have Prairie looking to reclaim an outright place atop the league after sharing last year's title with Mountain View.
La Center Reloads: Defending Trico League champ La Center has reached state five of the past six years. But the Wildcats must replace two-time Trico MVP Laynie Erickson, who graduated. Behind junior Tiffany Chandler, a first-team all-leaguer, the Wildcats hope to stay ahead of the pack.
Key Dates
Sept. 10 -- Early Test: 4A GSHL champ Skyview takes on 2A state champ Ridgefield in a good early test. Camas also faces River that night.
Oct. 31 -- Decisive Clashes: The 2A GSHL regular season ends with a potentially title-deciding match between Ridgefield and Columbia River. Also, Camas and Skyview vie in a potentially title-clinching match at 4A.
Nov. 15-16 -- 1A-2A State Tournaments: The 2A state tournament will be held in Lacey while 1A teams will compete in Yakima.
Nov. 22-23 -- 3A-4A State: The 3A and 4A state tournaments take place in Yakima.