STRASBOURG, France _ Ursula von der Leyen is to become the first female president of the European Commission after she narrowly won over the required majority of EU lawmakers with a final plea for a united and "climate-neutral" Europe on Tuesday.
Von der Leyen, who is stepping down on Wednesday as German defense minister, will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm of the European Union's executive on Nov. 1, after gaining 383 votes _ just nine above the required majority.
She will play a key role in setting the bloc's political priorities for the next five years, while overseeing a staff of around 32,000.
Her surprise nomination by EU leaders two weeks ago had drawn significant criticism because she had not campaigned in May's EU elections. Von der Leyen's confirmation by lawmakers was uncertain until the last moment.
The veteran German conservative politician thanked EU lawmakers for the trust they have placed in her and asked the parliament to "work together constructively" with her on a united and strong Europe.
"The trust you placed in me is confidence you placed in Europe," she says. "The task ahead of us humbles me. It's a big responsibility and my work starts now."
The scales appeared to tip in favor of von der Leyen just before voting kicked off in the French city of Strasbourg, with the larger factions signaling they would back her.
The leader of the center-left Socialists announced the group would support for von der Leyen on Twitter, as did the leader of the liberal faction.
The wait for the votes to be counted was a nail-biter nonetheless. Voting in the European Parliament often deviates from the factions' official line.
Earlier Tuesday, the close ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel had set out her finalized political vision to parliament, pledging to push for a "climate neutral," prosperous and united Europe.
She said she would propose a "new pact" on migration and to relaunch efforts to reform the EU's asylum system. "The EU needs humane borders," the commission's president-elect said.
The Brussels-born politician, who delivered her speech in a mix of French, German and English, stressed the need to boost the EU's border force and coastguard to 10,000 officials "way earlier" than planned _ by 2024 at the latest.
These proposals were the accumulation of what von der Leyen described as "the most intense two weeks in my political life," which saw her cross-examined by several of parliament's largest factions and hearing their demands.
But she could not get everyone on board, with 327 lawmakers ultimately voting against her. The 74-member strong Greens had vowed to stick to their previously voiced opposition to von der Leyen after hearing her final speech.
Opposition also came from the hard-left GUE/NGL faction, with 41 EU lawmakers, and the far-right Identity and Democracy group, which includes 11 EU lawmakers from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Some members of the Socialist faction also said they would vote against her.
Merkel was among the first voices to congratulate her defense chief on being voted in as the first woman to lead the commission and the first German national to take the role in half a century.
The commission proposes EU legislation and ensures existing laws are implemented. Its competences also include conducting trade policy on behalf of the bloc and enforcing competition rules.
Von der Leyen will resign as German defense minister on Wednesday to clear her desk for the tasks ahead.
