Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--Before this year, Washington residents who wanted to cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary but just remembered they aren't registered to vote would be out of luck. The deadline for registering would have passed.
Not any more.
Washington residents who are American citizens but haven't signed up to vote can register up to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and cast a primary ballot. But they'll have to make a trip to the county elections office or a designated Voter Service Center to sign up and get a ballot.
In Spokane County, in-person registration is possible at the main elections office, 1033 W. Gardner, or at the CenterPlace Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place in Spokane Valley.
Both are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Voters who have moved since the last election can also update their address and other information. New voters should have a Washington driver's license or ID card, or give the last four digits of their Social Security number to verify their new registration. An applicant who can't supply that information will still be able to cast a ballot that will be held but not counted unless the voter responds to a letter from the elections office with the required information by Aug. 20, when the election results are certified.