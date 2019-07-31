July 31-- Jul. 31--About 16 percent of Yakima County's eligible voters have turned in primary ballots so far.
The deadline to turn in primary ballots is Aug. 6. Of the county's 47,119 eligible voters, only 7,896, or 16.76 percent, had voted as of Wednesday, according to the Yakima County Auditor's Office.
Charles Ross, the Yakima County Auditor, noted that not everyone will receive a primary ballot, as the election is not countywide. Only Yakima City Council districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 are up for election this year, for example.
"Only those voters who have a contest in their district will receive a ballot," Ross said.
Selah City Council races won't appear on the ballot until the November election because there aren't three or more people running. But Selah area voters will consider special issues dealing with fire services and the pool in the primary. Multiple Wapato city positions are on the primary ballot, including a six-way race for mayor.
Voters can look on the county Auditor's Office election website and click "The election at a glance" to see exactly what issues and contests are on the primary ballot, Ross added.
Those who feel they should have received a ballot and did not, can contact the election department at the Yakima County Auditor's Office at 509-574-1340. County auditor staff request that Yakima voters vote early to allow time to resolve any dilemmas and to ensure their votes are counted.
For Yakima Herald-Republic coverage of primary candidates and issues, go to www.yakimaherald.com/news/elections/.
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.