IW 0128.jpg

Deryk Terril’s 2022 lawsuit against the Jehovah’s Witnesses, filed in Spokane, joins a growing mountain of cases alleging the church conceals sexual abuse. “Hopefully, this will bring other people forward, and they can find healing in this,” said Terril, 57.

 InvestigateWest/Erick Doxey

In response to InvestigateWest reporting on Jehovah’s Witnesses covering up allegations of sexual assault, Washington state lawmakers introduced a bill last week that would make clergy mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect.

Senate Bill 5280, and its companion bill in the state House, would make it illegal for clergy not to report sexual abuse allegations to authorities unless the information came in the form of a confession. Currently, Washington is one of a handful of states in the country that do not list clergy as mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect at all.



