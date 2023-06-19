Founders-of-Twelve

The three Stanford graduates who founded Twelve in 2016: Chief Technology Officer Kendra Kuhl, left, CEO Nicholas Flanders and Chief Science Officer Etosha Cave. 

PARIS — On the opening day of the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced that California-based clean energy startup Twelve plans to set up an industrial facility in Moses Lake to make jet fuel from electricity, water and air.

He also announced that another sustainable aviation pioneer working on hydrogen-powered flight, ZeroAvia, will expand its existing facility in Everett. By the middle of next year, Zerovaia plans to increase its current 30-strong workforce there by a factor of five.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?