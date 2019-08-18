Aug. 18-- Aug. 18--YAKIMA, Wash. -- With a pair of 2-under rounds of 68, Anthony Wade and TJ Inions claimed a share of the Open Division lead after the first day of the Yakima Amateur Invitational on Saturday at SunTides Golf Course.
Wade overcame a two-shot penalty on the opening hole and closed with a rush, shooting 31 on the back nine.
Inions had a day of extremes, pairing six birdies and an eagle with four bogies and a double bogey.
Gary Hutchins is right on their heels with a 69 and leads the Senior Division by six strokes, and Max Turnquist carded an even-par 70 for the first round.
Don Wagoner shot a net round of 65.
The field of 48 concludes play on Sunday with another 18 holes at SunTides.
Gross scores
Open Division: Anthony Wade 68, TJ Inions 68, Max Turnquist 70, Caleb Belton 71, George Pechtel 71, Jed Tait 71, Derek Wood 72, Chandler St. Louis 74, Joe Plaisance 74, Tyler Fitchett 74.
Senior Division: Gary Hutchins 69, Bruce Hiatt 75, Vincent Jimenez 75, Chris Indall 76, Ron Wyles 79, Don Dufault 82, Don Wagoner 82, Jeff Stevens 82, Jerry L. Speer 83, Don Ruff 85, Jeff Shaw 85.
Open Division: Anthony Wade 65, TJ Inions 66, Derek Wood 68, Randy Morgan 68, George Pechtel 69, Jed Tait 69, Caleb Belton 71, Chandler St. Louis 72, Joe Plaisance 73, Max Turnquist 73.
Senior Division: Don Wagoner 65, Jerry L. Speer 68, Vincent Jimenez 68, Gary Hutchins 69, Bern Kent 70, Larry Nevers 70, Robin Cushing 70, Terry Speer 71, Bruce Hiatt 73, Chris Indall 73, Dale Critchlow 73, Jerry Besel 73, Rod Johnston 73, Tim Lacy 73.
Capps shoots age
Don Capps shot a round of 78 at Yakima Elks Golf Club on Friday, besting his age by a stroke. It was witnessed by Jim Page, Perry Page and Bruce Damaskos