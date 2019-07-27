July 27-- Jul. 27--Walmart Inc. recently completed a remodel project to transform one of its Spokane Valley stores.
The store at 5025 E. Sprague Ave. remodeled its electronics department with interactive displays allowing customers to test out electronics before purchasing, improved layouts of various departments, added new signage and paint through the store for easier navigation, installed a mother's room and expanded its Money Center to provide faster customer service.
The remodel is part of Walmart's effort to spend $36 million in seven stores across Washington this year with addition of grocery pickup and order pickup towers, which are vending machines for online orders, according to a company release.
"The entire team is excited about our remodeled store and the convenience it'll provide to the Spokane Valley community," Brandi Garcia, store manager said in a statement.
Walmart has more than 11,000 stores in 27 countries. It employes more than 2 million people worldwide. The company has five stores in the Spokane region with more than 19,000 employees in Washington.