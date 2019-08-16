Aug. 16-- Aug. 16--Want to buy a parcel of land in Spokane County for $50?
If so, Friday is your chance: Spokane County is auctioning off 18 small properties Friday morning, with starting bids ranging from $50 to $34,000.
The properties for sale Friday were foreclosed on by the county because of nonpayment of property taxes and were not sold at one of the county's larger tax foreclosure sales. Many of the smaller parcels are triangles or slivers at the corners of larger properties or alleys or are between other large pieces of land. Most of the starting bids are under $1,000, and many of the properties are smaller than one-tenth of an acre.
The county strongly encourages buyers to research the properties before purchasing them, because they may have other issues such as no independent road access or no access to a road and have features that make them unbuildable, which created difficulties for their previous owners.
The smallest piece of property is a 2 1/2-inch strip of land between Eighth Avenue and Thor Street in Spokane, which has a starting bid of $100. Among the larger pieces of land is an arch-shaped parcel that is almost an acre in size and located near the Palisades and Rimrock conservation areas, East of Spokane's city center.
The properties for sale Friday are in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Medical Lake, Chatteroy and unincorporated Spokane County. A list of tax-foreclosed properties is available on the Spokane County's website.
The auction starts at 10 a.m. in the commissioners' hearing room in the Public Works Building. The Public Works Building is on the public safety campus next to the court house at 1026 W. Broadway Ave.