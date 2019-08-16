Aug. 16-- Aug. 16--The Wapato Lions Club is holding a "Stuff It" fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion in Wapato.
For $5 a plate, attendees will be able to load toppings onto baked potatoes and hot dogs. Proceeds benefit the Wapato Wrestling Club.
"Part of the proceeds will go to our local little guys," the event announcement said.
Through similar fundraising efforts last year, the Lions Club was able to donate between $300 and $400 to the wrestling club, said Lions Club President Kiona Dick.
"We're hoping to raise more this year," she said. "The coach and the kids told us about how they travel and train all year long, and we were really impressed. This is to support the kids. They are going to become the future wrestlers at our high school."
Dick said the Lions Club hopes to host the event annually. In the meantime, she hopes the event will showcase some of the city's positive developments.
"There's so much negativity in Wapato right now, and this is something that's positive for the community," she said. "We've been getting some good responses, and we're really looking forward to it."
Those who attend can expect family-friendly activities in addition to the food, including kids activities, a watermelon eating contest, raffle, and door prizes.
The American Legion is at 210 E. Third St. in Wapato. For more information, call Teri Sanchez at 509-728-4710 or email WapatoLionsClub1938@gmail.com.
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.