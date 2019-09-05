Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--WARDEN -- Warden head coach Robert Arredondo said that if Washington had a 7-on-7 tournament his team would be a title contender.
That's how good Warden's skill positions can be in 2019.
Ryan Arredondo is back in his third year at quarterback with plenty of speed at his disposal.
"I feel pretty good," Ryan Arredondo said. "I'm pretty confident with the system we're running and I'm confident with the guys that are around me and the coaching staff that has supported me. As a team, we're going to go out and do great things and give it our best shot week in and week out."
Ryan Arredondo, a standout baseball player in the spring, has made strides tossing the pigskin as opposed to the pill.
"Footwork's tons better, the release point is tons better," Robert Arredondo said.
Ryan Arredondo will have some options when he drops back to pass. Tyson Wall, Holden Haworth and Ayzaiah Pruneda return to lead an offense that returns seven.
"I think we've got a great QB that can throw the ball pretty well and then drop it into our hands," Wall said. "I believe our guys have the talent to catch everything that's in the air."
The ceiling of the South Central Athletic Conference East is difficult to break. Connell is always in the mix for the league championship and Royal continues to churn out formidable rosters regardless of how the previous season ended.
Warden has steadily contended for the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the East. How Warden handles the final 12 minutes of games will determine if the Cougars can displace one of the league's powerhouses. Robert Arredondo said his team will have its best chance in years to beat Okanogan in the season-opener and league opponent Connell in Week 7.
"Just closing games out (is the key)," Ryan Arredondo said. "I think we had about three games that we didn't close out last year and I think that coming into this season we know what that feeling was and we don't want to feel that again, so we're going to come in and give it our best effort and hope the ball rolls our way."
Royal no longer enters this season as reigning state champs after being upset in the state semifinals by Colville, but that lone loss didn't remove a mystique that was built year after year. Make no mistake, the league championship still goes through the Royal Slope.
"Royal is still Royal," Robert Arredondo said.
With play-makers around an experienced quarterback, the Cougars could make a run at the 1A state tournament. They certainly will be tested in one of the best 1A leagues in the state.
"At the end of the day, players win," Robert Arredondo said. "They're the ones that win it for you."