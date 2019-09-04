Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--A family-friendly 5K obstacle run on Sept. 21 in Yakima will support military veterans, according to a news release.
The second annual Warrior Run will take place at the of Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and challenge all ages. The Warrior Run will consist of 10-plus obstacles that the runner will need to overcome to get their "wounded warrior" to safety.
Proceeds will benefit veterans with Team RWB, an organization which strives to enrich the lives of America's veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity. The event is sponsored by the PNWU Military Medicine club.
Race check in begins at 8 a.m. Registration is $25. Last year's event raised $1,300 for the Wounded Warrior Project.
For more information and to register, visit pnwuwarriorrun.com.