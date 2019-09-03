Sept. 03-- Sep. 3--The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has assembled an internal working group to develop recommended changes to the cougar hunting seasons.
After hearing from concerned constituents at the March commission meeting in Spokane, WDFW started reviewing its current cougar hunting rules, according to an agency news release.
"Our group has met five times over the last six months to discuss changes to the hunt structure," said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager said in the release. "After completing our internal process, we will begin a public engagement process to receive feedback from our stakeholders."
In the coming months, WDFW will discuss progress with the Fish and Wildlife Commission, seek input from key external stakeholders, open a public comment period and host a digital open house with a question-and-answer session, and provide information through social media.
In March, the commission will seek public comment as it considers changes during a public hearing prior to making a decision in April 2020.
"Public safety remains one of our highest concerns," Aoude said. "This internal cougar working group continues to work at finding the balance between maintaining sustainable cougar populations while also addressing public safety."
More information can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations.