Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--DIRECTIONS -- Collect as many points as possible before reaching the end of the season to learn the Cougars' postseason fate.
CATCHING ON: With 298 receptions/30 touchdowns returning, the WRs are bigger and better than ever. COLLECT 4 POINTS
NO LOVE: Pac-12 scribes pencil in WSU to finish fourth -- just fourth? -- in North division. DEDUCT 2 POINTS
DON'T KNOCK IT: HBO cameras visit for "Hard Knocks"-style show featuring Leach, Cougs and more Leach. COLLECT 6 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Aug. 31, New Mexico State at WSU, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks, 100.7 FM); Cammon Cooper finishes Aggies off with late TD. COLLECT 4 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Sept. 7, Northern Colorado at WSU, 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks, 100.7 FM); The Big Sky curse? It's old -- wait, ancient -- news. COLLECT 3 POINTS
GOLDEN SWITCH: Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch list committee replaces Gage Gubrud with Anthony Gordon. COLLECT 4 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Sept. 13, WSU vs. Houston, 6:15 p.m. (ESPN, 100.7 FM); The pupil (Holgorsen) can't outsmart the mentor (Leach). COLLECT 6 POINTS
DUMPED: Five-star recruit/WSU target Sav'ell Smalls narrows college list to three. Cougs are out, Huskies and Ducks are in. DEDUCT 3 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Sept. 21, WSU vs. UCLA, TBA (TV: TBA, 100.7 FM); Only chip that matters is on Gordon's shoulder. Cougs win. COLLECT 6 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Sept. 28, WSU at Utah, TBA (TV: TBA, 100.7 FM); Utes sack Gordon six times, Utah ransacks WSU. DEDUCT 4 POINTS
EXTRACURRICULARS: WSU O-line caught on video rolling through "Leach Beach" Sunday night. Footage goes viral. DEDUCT 5 POINTS
MISS A TURN: October 5: Bye week
GAMEDAY: Oct. 12, WSU at Arizona State, TBA (TV: TBA, 100.7 FM); With four TDs, Max Borghi sparks comeback win. COLLECT 7 POINTS
BALL DROPPED: Inexperienced secondary has already conceded Pac-12-leading eight passing TDs in conference play. DEDUCT 4 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Oct. 19, Colorado at WSU, TBA (TV: TBA, 100.7 FM), Home sweet Homecoming. After month away, Cougs cruise. COLLECT 6 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Oct. 26, WSU at Oregon, TBA (TV: TBA, 100.7 FM), Gordon pulled early, Gubrud leads epic comeback win in Eugene. COLLECT 10 POINTS
MISS A TURN: Nov. 2: Bye week.
GAMEDAY: Nov. 9, WSU at Cal, TBA (TV: TBA, 100.7 FM), Student protesters craft tifo challenging Leach's political views. DEDUCT 5 POINTS
FREEFALL: Loss to unranked Bears drops Cougars eight places in College Football Playoff rankings. DEDUCT 3 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Nov. 16, Stanford at WSU, TBA (TV: TBA, 100.7 FM), Another streak lives to see another year. COLLECT 8 POINTS
WHAT A (RAY) GUY: Punter Oscar Draguicevich III named a semifinalist for Ray Guy Award. COLLECT 4 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Nov. 23, Oregon State at WSU, TBA (TV: TBA, 100.7 FM), Three-point win leaves fans concerned. COLLECT 4 POINTS
AIR GORDON: Redshirt senior becomes third straight WSU QB to eclipse 4,000 yards. COLLECT 5 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Nov. 30, WSU at UW, 1 p.m. (FOX or FS1, 100.7 FM), Purple rivals leave purple bruises. DEDUCT 5 POINTS
45 points or less: Bummer! Wait until next year
More than 45 points: Congrats! You're headed to the postseason