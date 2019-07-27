July 27-- Jul. 27--PULLMAN -- The Washington State fall football practice and scrimmage schedule was released Friday, beginning with an Aug. 2 practice in Pullman.
The Cougars will then travel to Lewiston for practices from Aug. 3-8 at Sacajawea Junior High School. The team will begin with helmets-only practices the first two days, and will add shoulder pads on day three.
WSU's first scrimmage will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Martin Stadium. The Aug. 17 scrimmage will also take place in Pullman, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Practices will return to Pullman after the first scrimmage. All sessions through Aug. 21 are open to the public.
The Cougars will hold 25 sessions and one closed walk-through before the season-opening game against New Mexico State at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Martin Stadium.
All practice dates and times are subject to change.