For the past few months, wide receiver Kassidy Woods has contemplated whether to suit up for Washington State's football team this fall as the coronavirus pandemic raged through his home state of Texas and much of the West Coast, where he'd be playing the majority of his games in the Pacific-12 Conference.
When Woods was a freshman, athletic trainers discovered he possessed the sickle cell trait — something that could cause complications if Woods was ever exposed to COVID-19, or contracted the virus himself.
The redshirt sophomore maintains the Pac-12 hasn't done enough to address health and safety concerns since inviting players back to campus for voluntary workouts, and worries he'll be compromised when the Cougars travel to play games outside of Pullman.
"Because I do have sickle cell trait, and with this COVID it affects the respiratory system, so I just wasn't comfortable playing at all," Woods told The Spokesman-Review on Sunday. "And I haven't heard any plans ensuring we'd be safe."
Dozens of his peers around the conference have expressed many of the same concerns, and "health & safety protections" were at the crux of the player movement — titled "#WeAreUnited" — that was rolled out Sunday morning by a group of passionate Pac-12 student-athletes threatening to boycott the fall season if the conference doesn't meet a specific list of demands.
At least one WSU player, Woods, has already opted out, informing first-year Cougars coach Nick Rolovich on a phone call Saturday he wouldn't be playing because of "concerns with my health."
Woods, who serves as the social chair member for WSU's Black Student-Athlete Association and represents the football team on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, also feels strongly about other positions taken by the Pac-12's player union group, including the fight to end racial injustice and the long-standing battle for student-athlete economic equity, either through compensation or name, image and likeness rights.
According to Woods, Rolovich was understanding of the player's health predicament, but he claims the coach wasn't as empathetic when it came to his desire to participate in the unity group — something Rolovich said could impact his status on the team in the future.
Woods shared graphics on Twitter on Sunday morning indicating he was in support of the group, as did WSU teammates Dallas Hobbs, Patrick Nunn, Lamonte McDougle and Syr Riley.
Of that group, at least one other player, Hobbs, has opted out, Woods told The Spokesman-Review on Sunday, and according to a report from USA Today, Nunn's status on the team is uncertain at the moment. No players have actually been "cut" from the team, which would indicate the forfeiture of a scholarship.
When Rolovich asked Woods if he'd be joining the unity group, the player indicated he planned to. The coach, according to Woods' paraphrased version of the conversation, explained "That's going to be an issue if you align with them as far as future stuff, right?"
A source close to the situation assured Woods' scholarship would not be revoked if he opted out of the season, but that WSU, mainly for health and liability reasons, wouldn't allow him to participate in workouts and other football-related activities.
WSU declined to comment on the situation, but referred to a statement from the Pac-12.
"Neither the Conference nor our university athletics departments have been contacted by this group regarding these topics," the statement read. "We support our student-athletes using their voice, and have regular communications with our student-athletes at many different levels on a range of topics. As we have clearly stated with respect to our fall competition plans, we are, and always will be, directed by medical experts, with the health, safety and well being of our student athletes, coaches and staff always the first priority.
"We have made it clear that any student athlete who chooses not to return to competition for health or safety reasons will have their scholarship protected."
Woods told the S-R he'd been removed from a team group text message chat and was instructed to clean out his locker by Monday. The Cougars and other Pac-12 schools are permitted to begin the 20-hour-per-week access period with coaches beginning this week.
"So you took all the actions to cut me," Woods said. "That's what happens when you cut somebody."
It was understood by Woods that his medical concerns wouldn't jeopardize his future with the Cougars, even if he couldn't be with the team during the upcoming season, but Rolovich's comments indicated WSU would handle the situation one way if it's "COVID related" and another way "if it's joining the (unity) group."
Paraphrasing the conversation, Woods claimed Rolovich said the unity group would "change how things go in the future for everybody ... at least at our school. So just think about that."
According to Woods, the coach also said if his player planned to fight issues of racial injustice, student- athlete compensation and other points raised by the unity group, "then there's two sides here" and suggested that would be "at a different level moving forward."
Woods said he expected to receive "backlash" for his decision to join the movement. McDougle indicated he was in support of the unity group but later tweeted he wouldn't allow it to compromise his participation in the upcoming football season.
"I agree with everything the movement is fighting especially the health concerns but not playing this season isn't an option for me I got ppl that need to eat. so if the NCAA wants to use me as a lab rat it is what it is."
Hobbs is at the forefront of the movement and serves as one of 12 media contacts for the group. The redshirt junior defensive lineman from Iowa insists widespread, generational change is necessary for student-athletes, beginning with better health and safety measures in the midst of a pandemic that's been responsible for more than 150,000 American deaths.
"I want to see the conference at its 100% all around the board," Hobbs said in a message to the S-R. "We lack enforced health and safety standards, putting ourselves and others at risk. I believe we need the basic rights and benefits that will help our future. We are all grateful for what we have but there is so much more that would create generational change."