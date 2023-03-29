PULLMAN — Washington State guard Justin Powell will test the NBA draft waters this offseason while preserving his collegiate eligibility, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Powell will spend the next two months receiving feedback from professional organizations. June 1 is the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft pool.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

