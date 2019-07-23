July 23-- Jul. 23--Abraham Lucas, the sophomore offensive lineman who received plenty of attention and accolades as a freshman at Washington State last season, was named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy on Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America.
The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the country's best interior lineman. The watch list includes offensive and defensive players.
Lucas, the only Cougar recognized on the 2019 watch list, is the first WSU player included since 2017, when former All-American tackle Cody O'Connell made it.
Andre Dillard missed last year's watch list despite collecting All-American honors as a senior and subsequently becoming the first WSU O-lineman selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
Dillard will no longer anchor the left side of WSU's offensive front, but the Cougars still have the luxury of Lucas on the right side. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Everett native made substantial weight gains during his redshirt year, adding approximately 60 pounds, and started all 13 games in 2018.
With Lucas at right tackle, the Cougars allowed just 13 sacks all season -- an average of one per game -- and led the Pac-12 in total offense at 37.5 points per game.
Lucas earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors and was named a Freshman All-American by USA Today and The Athletic. He also earned WSU's "Bone Award" -- given to the team's best offensive lineman -- three times as a freshman for his performances against Utah, Stanford and Colorado.
Pro Football Focus considered him the country's 14th-best offensive tackle and second-best pass-blocking tackle.