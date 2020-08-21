With indefinite unemployment for some, increased options for remote working and a string of cancelled plans, some Americans are choosing social distance by hitting the road. In May, the RV rental marketplace RVshare announced its highest-recorded booking numbers, with a 650% rental increase from the previous month, according to an RVshare press release. The RV Industry Association reported similar results, with a 10.8% rise in sales in June, the highest number of wholesale shipments since October 2018.