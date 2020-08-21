While most state parks are now open, the Washington State Parks website includes a full list of open and closed campgrounds. To book a last-minute reservation, call the park or check online at washington.goingtocamp.com.
Washington State Parks Reservations
Tags
Madeline Happold
Journalist product manager
Madeline Happold is the journalist product manager for the Wenatchee World's NABUR platform. Her interests include culture and human interest reporting, but she covers anything under the sun.
