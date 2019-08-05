Aug. 05-- Aug. 5--A Washougal man was injured late Sunday in a three-vehicle collision on state Highway 500 west of Camas, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A WSP bulletin said Shawn C. LaBuff, 26, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet C 1500 west a quarter mile west of Camas at 10:35 p.m. when his pickup veered into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound 2008 Mercury Mariner driven by Catherine W. Simmons, 77, of Camas. Simmons' vehicle then struck an eastbound 2015 Nissan Leaf driven by Emily C. Rush, 21, of Camas.
LaBuff was injured in the crash and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to the bulletin. It said drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash and said LaBuff will face allegations of driving under the influence.