Aug. 14-- Aug. 14--KENNEWICK, Wa. -- CG Public House and Catering is coming to Kennewick's Columbia Park.
Bite at the Landing will open in late September at Columbia River Landing. It is leasing space in the 2,600-square-foot building completed at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex by the city of Kennewick in June.
CG Public House announced the move Tuesday on Facebook.
Owner Steve Simmons said the business has a 16-month agreement to use the restaurant space and kitchen. The agreement includes options to extend beyond the original terms.
Bite at the Landing is still a work in progress, but is being designed to cater both to golfers and park visitors. Over time, Simmons hopes to develop an audience of diners willing to go out of their way for a great location.
The city preserved the "million dollar" views by blocking off parking between the deck and the river.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m, but could vary depending on the season.
It will serve lunch as well as light evening fare, including appetizers and small plates.
It could expand to offer full dinner service as business builds, Simmons said. Bite at the Landing will also host private events such as holiday parties with space for up to 120.
$1.1 million clubhouse
The city demolished the old golf course clubhouse last year. In its place, it built a $1.1 million clubhouse it hopes will attract business to the 18-hole golf course and answer demand for food service in the park.
The new clubhouse boasts space for the golf course operator, a full-service kitchen, a dining room and a 1,200-square-foot patio overlooking the river.
Steve and Shirley Simmons, the 2017 Tri-Citians of the Year, are no strangers to public-private partnerships.
CG Public House provides food and beverage service at Pasco's TRAC and the Pendleton Convention Center. It is the caterer to the premium seating areas of WSU's Martin Stadium during football games.
CG Public House, formerly Country Gentleman, has served diners at 9221 W. Clearwater Ave. since 2006.