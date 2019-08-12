You probably think of your garage as either a reliable workhorse or a miniature black hole that absorbs seemingly infinite amounts of stuff. But if you're only using it for storage and the occasional home project, odds are you're not utilizing your garage to its full potential. Consider these five tips to improve your garage and get the most out of your space.
1. Prioritize your items by size.
When organizing your garage, give the most consideration to the things that take up the most space and can't be easily moved. The freezer, secondary refrigerator, washer/dryer unit and lawn tractor parking space will all help determine how you work the rest of the garage around them.
2. Think vertical.
The height of your garage is a powerful organizing tool. Store things vertically to make efficient use of what would otherwise be wasted storage space. You'll find that hanging things on the wall can free up room in ways you never thought possible. Hanging bicycles on ceiling or wall hooks opens up a lot of room. Plus, you can usually get at least two separate layers of storage out of the same area _ a wheelbarrow can hang above a washer and dryer setup, for instance. To organize power tools, mount a peg board on the wall and draw an outline of each tool so you can easily see where it belongs when it's time to put it back.
3. Bump up the infrastructure.
Garages typically have minimal infrastructure like lighting and electricity _ they usually only feature an overhead bulb and a few outlets. Consider adding task lighting to brighten up the corners and create a space for hobbies or home-improvement projects. An electrician can install more outlets to add flexibility to the space. If you plan to use major power tools, make sure they install circuits that can handle the load. The more outlets you install, the less it's likely to cost per outlet. Electricians charge an average of $55 an hour plus the cost of parts, and a seasoned pro will take an hour or two to install a new outlet.
Garages often aren't well-insulated, heated or cooled, so consider talking to an insulation or HVAC pro to create a work area in your garage that's as comfortable as possible.
4. Hire a professional organizer.
Some organizers specialize in garages. An organizing contractor can design and install multi-solution projects such as racks, cabinets and custom workspaces. They might also create hanging shelves or an overhead loft to make great use of space that otherwise would contain empty air. A good pro can tailor the work to your specific needs and maximize your garage space. On average, expect to pay between $650 and $2,400 for such a service.
5. Don't overlook safety.
Garages frequently store dangerous items such as automobile fluids, cans of paint or household cleaners. Make sure these chemicals are tucked away safely and place them well out of reach of little hands. If you ever decide to get rid of them in the course of an organizing spree, dispose of them properly. Many chemical containers already have instructions on safe disposal, and your local municipality will have rules regarding potentially toxic waste.
