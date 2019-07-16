CHICAGO _ It was the final inning and the game was tied.
"This is our last chance to win the game," coach Brandon Wilkerson told his team of 8-to-10-year-olds, clad in bright orange jerseys as they lined up to bat on a recent Saturday morning at Moore Park on the West Side.
One of the players walked slowly to the plate. He took a pair of pitches, a strike and a ball. On the third pitch, he swung a strong cut and popped the ball high into the air, way out of reach of any of the kids on the field. The ball thumped into the grass in left as he darted past first, second, third, then stomped on home plate.
As his teammates emptied the dugout and jumped around, a coach shouted: "Y'all won, but still, sportsmanship." The teams lined up and shook hands.
Wilkerson and the other coaches know this game represents more than runs and outs, winning and losing. The players on this field in Austin are among nearly 500 kids organized into a league by a Chicago police sergeant and community leaders who believe teamwork can change the lives of children who face crime and economic hardship every day.
They raised more than $15,000, got companies to donate equipment and signed up volunteers from police stations, churches and local organizations. The 20 teams play every Saturday in parks across the West Side, in some of the most violent areas of the city.
"These are the kids that we are out here trying to protect," Austin District Sgt. Jermaine Harris explained one evening at another game, this one at Columbus Park, where the rumble of cars on the Eisenhower Expressway mixed with cheers from the stands.
"If we can do this on a baseball field, what stops us from doing it with anything else?" Harris said. "What stops us from working together to address violence? What stops us from working together to address the economic disadvantages?"
'COLLABORATION'
The idea for the league started at the end of last summer.
Harris had coached Little League baseball at Garfield Park for about a decade when a grant that paid for police youth programs in other parks was set to expire. Having seen his son and teammates grow up by playing on a team, he wondered how he could take baseball to more parks.
The boundaries of his Little League were much broader than Garfield Park, running from Kedzie Avenue to Austin Boulevard and North Avenue to Cermak Road. "How can we increase the reach?" he asked.
Harris happened to meet Stephanie Marquardt, executive director of City of Refuge Chicago, a nonprofit with a chapter on the West Side that says it "exists to bring light, hope and transformation to individuals and families."
He told her his thoughts about expanding baseball on the West Side. Before long, City of Refuge took the lead on the necessary paperwork, obtaining equipment, training coaches and meeting other requirements for organizing the teams under the Westside Police and Youth Sports Conference.
Harris called Marquardt the mastermind. But she countered, "We wouldn't be instrumental if we didn't have collaboration."
Over the winter, she and Harris looked for partners among churches, local organizations and police officers _ what Marquardt called the "three-legged stool."
Marquardt estimates they raised more than $15,000, while companies like Easton and several organizations like The Sports Shed donated gear. Officers in four police districts volunteered to work with the teams.
"Everyone wants to offer some presence," Harris said. "If we are just out there standing around guarding things, it's not as efficient as when we are out here guarding and building."
Because of the donations and volunteers, the league was free to join. Enough kids signed up for 20 teams. Opening day was June 8, after the long, wet spring cleared up.
Following Little League tradition, lines of kids marched to Garfield Park as they chanted "Our summer, our city!" Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts posed for pictures as kids rushed around waving freshly signed paperwork. Spectators crowded the fields.
"It was just joyful," Marquardt recalled.
Since then, the league has flourished. The teams are based out of six parks: Columbus, Moore, Garfield, Kells, Franklin, and La Follette. They practice on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and play games on Saturday mornings and sometimes Thursday evenings.
"Man, it feels like things are changing," said coach Wilkerson, who remembers when he used to play ball at Moore Park. "That's a good feeling to know that we are bringing baseball back."
MORE THAN ANSWERING 911 CALLS
The number of Chicago children exposed to gun violence is alarming. Nearly 60% of city kids younger than 5 lived in a community that had at least three homicides in 2018, according to an Erikson Institute analysis released recently.
The institute, which specializes in child development, warned that children exposed to chronic violence can become fearful, demonstrate aggression, anxiety, depression and sadness and have difficulty feeling secure.
The league's teams draw from neighborhoods that bear the brunt of gun violence. The Harrison District, a large chunk of the West Side, logged 434 shootings last year, according to numbers kept by the Chicago Tribune. This year, through the beginning of July, the district already had 161 shootings.
Hundreds of shooting victims across the city every year are between 10 and 17, according to numbers kept by the Tribune. So far this year, six people younger than 10 have been shot.
"We are only going to go to 911 calls. ... We are only going to go to things that are bad, unless we seek out the good," Harris said. "And we have to do that intentionally."
One of the backers of the league, former Soft Sheen President Gary Gardner, said the sports conference shows how police on the West Side have gotten "in front of problems."
"They really know their community," said Gardner, whose foundation contributed to the league, while watching a recent game. "As opposed to reacting, you know, when things go wrong. You have to give people hope before they turn to something else."
The idea is to work on developing skills that kids will need to make decisions with serious repercussions: Should they hold a gun for someone, should they get in a car with someone, should they go somewhere? "Decisions you can't play with," as Harris puts it.
"This is a game _ winning or losing doesn't matter," he said. "In real life, that's what matters.
"They are not going to remember how many hits they had or what game they lost. They are going to remember their friends. They are going to remember their memories."
'BE COACHABLE'
Harris believes he already is seeing some progress.
Looking ahead, he hopes the conference can spread across the city. In the fall, organizers plan on offering another sport _ perhaps soccer _ to keep the momentum going.
At the recent baseball game at Moore Park, coaches kept sportsmanship, effort and teamwork at the forefront while warming up.
"Be coachable," a woman yelled at her son.
"It teaches them to be competitive but it also teaches teamwork," Lee Ann Eiland said as she watched her 9-year-old son Josiah listen to a coach on the field. Her 14-year-old daughter also plays.
"Usually it is really hard to get my kid out of the house, but I can say it's baseball practice and he'll say, 'Oh,' and get ready."
For Wilkerson, who grew up in Austin, coaching lines up perfectly with what he believes in: "It is deeper than me just coaching a baseball game. ... (It's) using baseball to teach life skills and build character, and that'll spread right through the community.
"In life, the reason why baseball is the ultimate sport is you can be the best at what you can do, but you are always going to need someone to help you win," he said. "You are going to have good days, you are going to have bad days."
Among those Wilkerson coaches is his 5-year-old son Aamir. At a recent game, Aamir struck out several players as his teammates cheered from all corners of the diamond.
Aamir says he likes playing because "it's fun" and he gets to learn new positions. "I could be for the Cubs," he said.
Wilkerson looked down and said, "Dream big."
