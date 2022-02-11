Weekly Wrap: 5 stories from the week

Here are some of our top stories from the past week that you may have missed. Click on each headline for the full story.
By Oscar Rodriguez
WENATCHEE — A lawyer for one of two Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighters who resigned over allegations of obtaining fake COVID-19 vaccination cards told a prosecutor that he had information that others had done the same thing.
The statement was made to Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Gordon Edgar by the lawyer, Andrew Melton, according to an East Wenatchee Police Department incident report.
Melton was inquiring about doing a “free talk” — a conversation or statement made to prosecutors which could help in solving another crime in exchange for a plea bargain — with the Douglas County prosecutor’s office, according to the incident report.
Jeremy Burke, a Douglas County deputy prosecutor, said that “after further investigation of this alleged information ... he found it to be unreliable,” the report said.
Burke advised after coming to this conclusion that the “free talk” was not going to be offered to Melton’s client, according to the incident report. Melton, a Wenatchee lawyer, declined to comment.
By Laurel Demkovich and Arielle Dreher, Spokesman-Review, World staff writer Oscar Rodriguez and The Seattle Times contributed to this report
OLYMPIA — Washington is not lifting its indoor mask mandate just yet, but an end date is near, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday.
As other Democratic-led states, such as California and Illinois, set end dates for their mandates, Inslee said Washington is not quite ready, but the conversations to end it are happening. A date for the end of the indoor mask mandate likely will come next week, he said.
“It is no longer a matter of if,” Inslee said. “It is a question of when.”
As COVID-19 case rates continue to decline, Inslee said Washington is entering a transition period.
By Oscar Rodriguez
WENATCHEE — The COVID-19 triage site at the Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church shut down at 5 p.m. Friday.
The site was meant to divert COVID-19 patients from the Central Washington Hospital emergency department, but now the number of people visiting the site is averaging about 10 people a day, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release.
Confluence Health can handle the lower volume of patients through its walk-in clinics and emergency department.
By Sydnee Gonzalez
WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is asking legislators to prioritize building Confluence Parkway, a 2.5-mile stretch bypass that would connect downtown Wenatchee to Highway 2/97.
Mayor Frank Kuntz, along with officials from Link Transit and the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, met with legislators on the state Senate Transportation Committee last week to go over the project.
“They were very receptive,” Kuntz said. “Let’s hope our friends in Olympia get something done and our project is seen statewide as of the significance we believe it is.”
Confluence Parkway, which includes a new roadway and a bridge over the Wenatchee River, is expected to relieve congestion on North Wenatchee Avenue and supports express bus service to Leavenworth and Chelan. It would also provide a second access point to North Wenatchee.
By Rand Stevens
WENATCHEE — The Knights faced yet another tough opponent Wednesday night. The team hosted the Yakima Valley Yaks men’s basketball team, a team eager, able, and ready to disrupt the Knight’s six-game, undefeated, conference win-streak.
Wenatchee is a team that, on average, scores more points, with more assists, and rebounds than the Yaks. But field-goal and three-point percentages are neck-and-neck. By the end of the night you could have said either team would win, and you would have been right multiple times.
The first half began as a tight exchange of points, the lead changed hands four times in the first eight minutes, and forced turnovers off steals. There were four-of-five steals for Wenatchee in the first five minutes.