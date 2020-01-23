WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee has hired Laura Merrill as executive services director.
She will start Feb. 3, replacing Allison Williams, who accepted a job last month as city manager for Moses Lake.
Merrill, previously deputy city manager in Fresno, California, relocated to Wenatchee in November. In that position, she worked with executive management to help implement and complete citywide projects, and plan and organize programs and activities.
She "takes pride in delivering resources and services to the community including the development of affordable housing, acquisition and disposition of real estate, and negotiating contracts for municipal services," according to a city of Wenatchee news release.
"We are delighted for Laura to bring her experience and vision to our city," Mayor Frank Kuntz said in the release.
Merrill holds a bachelor's in business administration from California State University, Fresno, and is bilingual in Spanish and English.
"I look forward to working alongside such an accomplished team to continue the momentum of impactful projects and purposeful initiatives to date," she said in the release.