WENATCHEE — Two Honda dirt bikes within seven blocks of each other have been stolen this week, one on Monday and the other on Tuesday night.
The thefts are unusual, said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn. Someone is targeting these Honda motorcycles.
A 2019 Honda CRF 450 was stolen from 212 N. Buchanan St. on Oct. 12 and a 1995 Honda XR 250 from 703 Orondo Ave., he said.
People really do not think about their motorcycles as much as their cars, but motorcycles are harder to secure, he said. Residents should make sure they are locking up their bikes.
Most vehicle prowls or thefts are not people smashing windows, but instead have to do with property being left unsecured, he said. Residents in the area should be careful and mindful of others on their property. “be on the lookout,” Hahn said.