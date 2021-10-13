World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee Valley College volleyball coaches Jim Smoot and Maria Adams try to get out of the way of their player Zella Tyer in the team's match against Spokane Wednesday night, Oct. 13, 2021. The Knights lost the match in three sets. For more photographs of the game go to wenatcheeworld.com.
WENATCHEE — Coming into their match Wednesday night, WVC had momentum following their first non-forfeit win of the season.
On Saturday, the team defeated Treasure Valley 3-1, improving their record to (2-9) on the year. Their other win this season came from a North Idaho forfeit Sept. 24.
Their opponent, the Spokane Falls Bigfoot, proved to be too much of a challenge though and handed the Knights a 3-0 sweep.
The first set was a back and forth affair, with the Knights holding a late 23-22 lead. However, the bigfoot of Spokane roared back after a late timeout, taking the first set 25-23.
The second set was on track to be much of the same, with the Knights and Bigfoot trading points. Midway through the set, the score was tied at 12. The Bigfoot rallied big, however, ultimately taking the set 25-17.
The third set mirrored the second, with the score close early in the set before Spokane pulled away. Spokane led by a point, at 8-7, before a 14-2 run took the match to a 22-9 score. Ultimately, the Bigfoot wrapped up the match with a 25-13 win in the third set.
Head coach Jim Sprout said he was happy with the way his team battled during the match.
“That’s the number one team in our division, they’re a really good team,” Sprout said.
Sprout said Spokane was able to effectively minimize Wenatchee’s strengths during Wednesday’s match.
“I thought we were hanging with them pretty well. Unfortunately, they came at us with some pretty tough serving and it took us out of our game,” he said.
Sprout said for the team to run their offense efficiently, they will need to improve their passing out of serves.
With three knights injured, the starters played the entire match. In fact, only two of the six knights played in their natural positions. Meanwhile, Spokane played with a complete bench and made frequent substitutions throughout the match.
“I’m proud of what they’re doing,” Sprout said. “Look at Kelsey Clark number one. She’s our Libero usually, we got her hitting outside. She did the same thing last Saturday when we beat Treasure Valley. She’s just done a great job.”
The Knights will head on the road for their next match as they face Walla Walla Friday at 6 p.m.
