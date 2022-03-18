WENATCHEE — As the Wild’s regular season winds down, the team is heating up. For the second night in a row, Wenatchee beat the Trail Smoke Eaters, this time by a score of 3-1.
The teams are not strangers, meeting each other on the ice three times in the past 10 days. The win extended Wenatchee’s current win streak to three games. The Wild beat the Trail Eaters Thursday with a 6-2 final score.
The first period of Friday’s Wenatchee Wild game was scoreless. During the period, the Wild outshot the Smoke Eaters 13-6. Trail’s goalie Cole Tisdale blocked several shots that nearly went in during the period.
“We made a lot of plays that period. You have to give their goalie credit, he played outstanding in the first period,” said Head Coach Chris Clark. “We talked about making a few minor adjustments, but overall I thought it was a really good first period, got us off to a good start.”
If you keep shooting, good things will eventually happen. And happen they did in both the second and third period.
Less than two minutes into the second period, Garrett Szydlowski scored on an assist by Cade Littler. Littler got in on the scoring action later in the quarter, scoring on with the help of assists by Quinn Emerson and Mario Gasparini. The goal game was in a power play when Trail’s Ethan Warrener was sent to the penalty box for two minutes for cross-checking.
Wenatchee outshot Trail again in the second period, 15-12.
“We had to do a better job of getting to the net, taking [Tisdale’s] eyes away and finding rebounds,” Clark said. “I thought our guys did a good job of that.”
With 6:16 left in the third period, Jack Ivey scored a goal on assists by twin brother Ben Ivey and Hudson Blue. The Wild’s shutout wouldn’t hold, however, as Trail’s Coalson Wolford scored on assists by Evan Bushy and Teddy Lagerback.
The goal came in a Trail Eaters power play after Brasen Boser got a two-minute timeout for tripping.
Trail outshot Wenatchee in the period 13-7.
The Wild wrap up their home schedule with games Saturday against Trail and Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Penticton. Wenatchee then hits the road for games against Trail and Cranbrook to finish the season.
From there, it’s on to the playoffs, where both Trail and Wenatchee have already booked their tickets.
“You want to start building, right? You want to play your best hockey starting the first week of April,” Clark said. “This is a great opportunity for us to set the foundation and really do a good job leading up to the playoffs so that we’re ready to go when April first hits.”