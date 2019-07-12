July 12-- Jul. 12--MOSES LAKE -- Grant County residents are being advised to wear mosquito repellant and eliminate mosquito breeding areas on their property after West Nile Virus was discovered in mosquitoes trapped in Grant County.
West Nile Virus is a recurring event in Grant County. West Nile Virus does not produce serious symptoms for most people, but can lead to serious consequences for some people, including encephalitis in rare cases.
The disease also infects horses.
The mosquito was found east of Road C Southeast near the Frenchman Wasteway, according to a press release from the Grant County Health District.
West Nile Virus was found in 29 mosquito samples in Grant County in 2018, with no human infection reported. One horse was infected in 2018. -- Staff report