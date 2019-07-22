July 22-- Jul. 22--WALLA WALLA -- The West Valley Baseball Club beat Kennewick 7-6 in nine innings on Sunday to clinch the top-seed to the state tournament.
Drew Johnson had two doubles and both Eli Grange and Tommy Meluskey had two RBI for West Valley (40-5).
The Yakima Valley Peppers will go into the tournament as the third-seed after rallying to beat Walla Walla 8-6. The Peppers trailed 6-4 entering the seventh inning.
Connor Dailey went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, Drew Benjamin was 2 for 4 with two runs and Mitchell Cruzen went 1 for 4 with two RBI for Yakima Valley.
Hanford beat Richland 7-3 to secure the fifth-seed. The Yakima Junior Beetles are also in the state tournament after receiving a spot as the host team.
The state tournament will start Saturday with games at Parker Faller Field and Davis' Pete Orgill Field.
West Valley Baseball Club 7, Kennewick 6 (9) (WVBC: Drew Johnson 2 2b; Blake Steiner 2 hits; Eli Grange 2b, 2 RBI; Tommy Meluskey 2 RBI.)
Yakima Valley Peppers 8, Walla Walla 6 (YVP: Connor Dailey 2-3, run, RBI; Drew Benjamin 2-4, 2 runs; Mitchell Cruzen 1-4, 2 RBI; Ryker Fortier 2-4, run; Matt Quincy 2-2; Paul Harris RBI; Jose Radillo RBI.)