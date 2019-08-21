Aug. 21--West Valley graduate and Oregon senior Shane Lemieux on Tuesday was named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press.
The offensive guard had previously received the same honor from ESPN, and was named to the Outland Trophy watch list.
The trophy is presented to the nation's top interior lineman,
Lemieux had a run blocking grade of 84.8 last season, best among Pac-12 interior linemen and third in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus.
The senior started all 13 games at left guard for the Ducks and was a first-team all-conference selection in 2018.
The Ducks open the season Aug. 31 against Auburn in Arlington, Texas.