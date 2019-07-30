July 30-- Jul. 30--The West Valley Baseball Club and the Yakima Junior Beetles both won their games on Monday in the AA Legion state tournament at Parker Faller Field, while the Yakima Valley Peppers lost to Kennewick at Pete Orgill Field.
West Valley held on to beat Hanford 9-8 after giving up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Blake Leaverton pitched 51/3 innings, giving up four runs while striking out three to earn the win for West Valley, which will play Mt. Spokane at 7 p.m. at Parker Faller Field on Tuesday.
Derek Wolff had three RBI, and Drew Johnson had three hits and two RBI for West Valley.
The Peppers lost for the first time in the tournament, 5-2 against the Kennewick Phantoms at Pete Orgill Field.
Evan Anderson and Conner Dailey each had two hits and a run scored, Chase Ergeson went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Alex Morford drove in a run for Yakima Valley.
The Peppers will play Walla Walla in a consolation game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Pete Orgill Field.
The Junior Beetles continue to survive after losing in the first round on Saturday, beating Gonzaga Prep 9-6 in a loser-out game.
Hunter Kleinow had two hits and an RBI, Geoff Edgar drove in two runs and Kenan Rottman added an RBI for Yakima.
The Junior Beetles will play Hanford at Parker Faller Field on Tuesday with the game starting at 4 p.m.
West Valley Bees beat University 21-2 to stay alive in the A Legion state tournament in Hanford on Monday.
Johnny Sullivan had three hits and two RBI, Brayton Perrault had three hits and both Steven Johnson and Garren Gooler finished with three RBI for the Bees.
West Valley will play Hanford in a loser-out game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
MONDAY'S GAMES AA state tournament At Parker Faller Field
Yakima Junior Beetles 9, Gonzaga Prep 6 (YJB: Hunter Kleinow 2 hits, RBI, 3 BB; Ethan Williams 3 BB; Wyatt Beetchnow 3 BB; Geoff Edgar 2 RBI; Kenan Rottman RBI; Leo Lemus 31/3 IP, 2 K.)
West Valley Baseball Club 9, Hanford 8 (WVBC: Drew Johnson 3 hits, 2 RBI; Blake Steiner 2 hits; Derek Wolff 3 RBI; Blake Leaverton 51/3 IP, 3 K.)
Other scores: Mt. Spokane 8, Sedro-Wolley 3.
At Pete Orgill Field
Kennewick 5, Yakima Valley Peppers 2 (YVP: Evan Anderson 2-4, run; Conner Dailey 2-3, run; Alex Morford RBI; Chase Ergeson 1-3, 2b, RBI.)
Other scores: Mt. Vernon 7, University 3; Walla Walla 2, Pullman 0.
A state tournament At Hanford
West Valley Bees 21, University 2 (WVB: Johnny Sullivan 3-5, 2 RBI; Brayton Perrault 3-3, 2 IP; Jackson May 3-5, 3 IP; Brady Komstadius 2 hits, 2 BB; Steven Johnson 3 RBI; Garren Gooler 3 RBI.)
AAA state tournament At Bellingham and Anacortes
Saturday's games: Wilder 1, Mt. Spokane 0; Shadle Park 4, Lakeside 0; Vancouver Mavericks 2, Hanford 0; Lakeside Recovery 10, Spokane Bandits 0; Kennewick 15, Central Washington Spuds 0; Vancouver Cardinals 3, Apple Valley 1; Bellingham 7, Spokane Northstars 1; Centralia won by forfeit.
Sunday's games: Spokane Bandits won by forfeit; Central Washington Spuds 2, Mt. Spokane 1; Hanford 2, Lakeside 0; Spokane Northstars 2, Apple Valley 1; Vancouver Mavericks 6, Shadle Park 1; Kennewick 5, Wilder 0; Lakeside Recovery 7, Centralia 4; Vancouver Cardinals 4, Bellingham 3.
Monday's games: Spokane Bandits 5, Shadle Park 3; Wilder 15, Spokane Northstars 5; Bellingham 10, Central Washington Spuds 0; Hanford 7, Centralia 5; Lakeside Recovery 7, Vancouver Mavericks 2; Kennewick 10, Vancouver Cardinals 6.