July 31-- Jul. 31--It's on to the final four at the Junior Legion state tournament for the West Valley Baseball Club and Yakima Valley Peppers.
West Valley remained unbeaten with another stellar pitching performance in a 9-1 victory over the Mt. Spokane Wild at Parker Faller Field, and the Peppers advanced with a 5-2 win over the Walla Walla Bruins at Pete Orgill Field on Tuesday.
It was a banner day overall for the Central Washington League, which has both semifinalists at each site on Wednesday.
The host Yakima Junior Beetles, however, were eliminated by Hanford, 11-2, after rebounding from a first-round loss with two straight wins.
West Valley, which edged Hanford 9-8 on Monday, will face the Flames again on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Parker. Since WV is 4-0 in the double-elimination tournament it will have two chances to reach Thursday's championship.
Drew Johnson was 3 for 4 with a double and Eli Grange had two hits with a two-run double for West Valley, which built a 7-1 lead on Mt. Spokane through three innings.
The Peppers are in the opposite situation, needing two wins over the 4-0 Kennewick Phantoms in the Orgill bracket to make the final. The first game is slated for 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Wyatt Berriman pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts for the Peppers against Walla Walla. Conner Dailey was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
TUESDAY'S GAMES AA state tournament At Parker Faller Field
Hanford Flames 11, Yakima Junior Beetles 2. Yakima highlights: Geoff Edgar 3 hits; Jared Sires 5.1 IP; Juniors led 2-1 through five innings.
West Valley Baseball Club 9, Mt. Spokane Wild 1. WV highlights: Blake Leaverton 2 RBI; Drew Johnson 2 hits; Tommy Meluskey 2 hits; B. Steiner 5 IP.
At Pete Orgill Field
Yakima Valley Peppers 5, Walla Walla Bruins 2. YV highlights: Wyatt Berriman CG, 8 K, 1-3, RBI; Conner Dailey 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Drew Benjamin RBI; Ryker Fortier 1-3, 2 runs.
Other score: Kennewick Phantoms 6, Mt. Vernon Riverdogs 5.
A state tournament At Hanford
Hanford Flames 13, West Valley Bees 7 (loser out).
AAA state tournament At Bellingham and Anacortes
Vancouver Cardinals 1, Wilder 0; Vancouver Mavericks 6, Spokane Bandits 1; Bellingham 1, Kennewick Outlaws 0; Lakeside Recovery 5, Hanford Flames 2.