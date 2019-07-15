July 15-- Jul. 15--One car landed on top of the other after the two SUVs collided Sunday afternoon in west Vancouver.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at 2:54 p.m. to Northwest Erwin O. Rieger Memorial Highway and Northwest Lower River Road. There, they found the rear of a Chevy Suburban on top the front of a Volkswagen SUV, Vancouver Fire spokesman Joe Hudson said.
Firefighters used extendable rescue struts and straps to stabilize the cars, Hudson said. Occupants of the Volkswagen exited the car without injury. Two people in the Suburban were extricated through hydraulic spreaders and other tools, and one of the two was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
A Clark Public Utilities crew also responded to the scene to help with downed power lines. Responders cleared the scene after roughly one hour as part of Lower River Road was closed.
The Vancouver Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.