For years, Florida has been an outlier, a haven for abortion seekers in a more hostile South. That's because the state Constitution protects "from governmental intrusion into the person's private life." But now, abortion foes across the country have launched a barrage of severe restrictions, some designed deliberately to dismantle precedent.
The conversation around abortion is typically reported from courtrooms and Capitols. The Tampa Bay Times wanted to take a deeper look at a divisive issue.
We met the staff at A Woman's Choice of Jacksonville, who are already seeing more patients from Georgia. Their mission, in the middle of so much uncertainty, is to give women freedom and compassion.
We drove up Interstate 95 to First Coast Women's Services, where the staff wants women considering abortion to slow down, know they're supported and consider the risks, however rare. Right now, the center feels a sense of momentum.
___
(c)2019 Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.)
Visit the Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.) at www.tampabay.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):