Suits stans, rejoice! The long awaited spin-off, Pearson, is finally here. I don't know about you, but I can't think of a better way to spend my weekend than basking in the glow of Gina Torres. If a ballsy former lawyer turned fixer isn't quite your speed, definitely check out a new season of the Fab Five and a comedic treat from Stranger Things fan fave David Harbour.
1. Pearson
Pearson finds our favorite managing partner from Suits on a brand new, but not necessarily shiny, journey. Following Jessica's disbarment, Pearson picks up after she moves back home to Chicago, where she not only tries to reconnect with her family but also becomes a fixer for Chicago's mayor. Tensions ratchet even higher when the seedy underbelly of the mayor's office starts to gentrify the neighborhood Jessica grew up in. A darker show than Suits, Pearson really unleashes Gina Torres' talent in a rewarding slow burn.
2. Queer Eye
The Fab Five are back with more magical transformations in Season 4 of Queer Eye. Get ready to gasp at these glorious makeovers and astounding home remodels, but even more importantly, get ready to cry over perfect strangers who have touched your life. A pure hit of wholesome joy, Queer Eye is the perfect weekend pick-me-up for anyone who needs it.
3. Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein
For those who blew through all of Stranger Things 3 already, David Habour is gracing our screens again in a delightfully bizarre mockumentary, Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein. It follows Harbour as he tries to reconnect with his (fictional, dead) father by resurfacing his father's last great work _ a televised stage play. With Harbour playing both himself and his father, there's plenty delicious hamminess to go around.
