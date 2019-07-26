HARTFORD, Conn. _ No one knows exactly what happens next for UConn football.
If, as appears likely, the Huskies compete as an independent after exiting the American Athletic Conference, who will they play? How will independence affect the program's financial outlook? Will the change impact recruiting? For now, it's nearly impossible to say.
But despite the uncertainty, there may be one way to peek into UConn football's future: glance up the road at UMass, where the Minutemen football program has been independent since the 2016 season, when it left the Mid-American Conference and began the adventure of life without league affiliation.
To understand how UMass has made independence work, The Courant analyzed the football program's scheduling contracts and financial disclosures and spoke with athletic director Ryan Bamford about the challenges and benefits of being one of six FBS unaffiliateds. Here is what we learned:
_ The first year can be tough
When Bamford took over as UMass athletic director in April 2015, UMass had only four games (and one home date) scheduled for the 2016 football season.
The next few months were, in his words, "a sprint."
"You make a lot of phone calls," he said. "I had to call in a lot of favors. I had to rob Peter to pay Paul in some respects and move things around. But we ended up getting a schedule."
UMass's first schedule as an independent was sub-optimal in several ways. The Minutemen had no week off until November and closed the season with three road contests against faraway opponents. They faced four schools from major conferences, all on the road, and lost all of those games.
After that, Bamford said, scheduling became easier.
"Beggars couldn't be choosers," Bamford said. "In '17, '18, '19 we could choose a little bit better, more in line with where our program was."
_ There's some money to be made
Though going independent means sacrificing revenue that conferences typically distribute to their members, there is an economic silver lining: guarantee games.
With more open dates on the schedule, an independent program can arrange more road games with higher profile teams, who will pay for what they consider a likely win. Money changes hands in most college football match-ups, but it's these contests that bring the big payouts.
UMass game contracts obtained through the Freedom of Information Act reveal that the school often nets more than $1 million a year just from its agreements with opposing schools (though the figures vary dramatically from year to year). In 2019, UMass will profit $2.475 million from its schedule, thanks mostly to guarantee games at Rutgers ($1.3 million) and Northwestern ($1.2 million). In 2020, it will benefit from a $1.9 million date with Auburn.
UConn already has guarantee games scheduled against Clemson in 2021 ($1.2 million) and Tennessee in 2026 ($1.8 million) and will likely line up others to prepare for independence.
_ It's possible (though tricky) to land attractive home games
Of course, an over-reliance on guarantee games can leave a program short on marquee home games. If UConn hopes to draw fans to Rentschler Field, it will need to entice some big-name opponents to make the trip.
If UMass is any indication, that can be tough _ but certainly not impossible. Though the Minutemen mostly play at home against Group of 5 opponents, they do have future home match-ups scheduled against Boston College and Missouri.
In those cases, UMass pulled off traditional home-and-home series with major-conference programs. In other cases (with Colorado and Mississippi State), the school offered to travel to high-profile schools twice in exchange for those schools visiting the northeast once. Bamford said he prefers to avoid two-for-one deals because they create schedule imbalances, but UConn could use them to fill its near-term home schedule.
In this area, UConn seems to have an advantage over UMass, as a big-name sports school with a 40,000-seat stadium. The Huskies already have future home-and-homes scheduled against Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Duke, Boston College and North Carolina State.
"It's been very enlightening being in this situation," UConn athletic director David Benedict said recently. "There's a lot of people out there that have reached out. I think there will be a lot more opportunities than anyone would think there would be."
_ It helps to schedule games you can win
Bamford said he thinks UMass has found a scheduling sweet spot: two guarantee games, one home game against an FCS opponent and nine match-ups with Group of 5 teams the Minutemen consider their peers.
"If we play well, we'll win our share and if we don't we won't," he said, listing off his school's nine Group of 5 opponents in 2019. "Those were all good games for us. They made sense. They're football programs that are like-minded in terms of how they allocate their resources."
UMass has finished 4-8 in each of the last two seasons.
Though UConn could be tempted to schedule as many high-profile foes as possible, any hopes of future bowl eligibility hinge on playing schools the Huskies can hope to beat.
_ Other independents are your new best friends
The easiest way to fill dates as an independent is usually to link up with other independents.
UMass has faced BYU every season since 2016 (with 2019 the teams' last scheduled date) and has an agreement in place to meet New Mexico State every season through 2023, Liberty every season through 2027 and Army every season through 2028.
These match-ups help fill the most difficult part of the schedule for an independent: the second half of the season, when most schools are playing conference games. Of the 23 meetings that UMass has planned with Army, Liberty and New Mexico State in the coming years, 20 are slated for late-October or November.
Bamford said he would love to play UConn every year, while Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw recently said he'd like to schedule the Huskies as well. Don't be surprised if those two schools, plus Army, New Mexico State and BYU, appear frequently on UConn's annual calendars.
_ A truly regional slate can be tough to pull off
Though UConn's ideal schedule would likely be composed mostly of northeastern schools that make for natural rivals, the Huskies will likely play a mix of local and distant opponents.
In 2019, UMass will face only one New England school, UConn, amid an array of geographically diverse opponents including Southern Illinois, Louisiana Tech and Coastal Carolina. In 2020, the Minutemen's schedule will be slightly more local (with UConn, Albany and Temple) but still feature an eclectic mix.
So even if UConn regularly meets Boston College, Syracuse, UMass and other local crowd-pleasers, it will also have to look for other, less proximate options.
_ Travel costs add up
While UConn's athletic department as a whole will save on travel expenses from its decision to join the Big East, the football program could travel as much or more as an independent than it did in the AAC.
In fact, Bamford said travel costs increased by about $100,00 per year when UMass left the MAC.
Still, any difference in travel expense for UConn figures to be relatively slight. In the 2018 fiscal year, UMass (playing a schedule similar to what the Huskies might build) spent $1,193,649 on football travel, according to the school's NCAA financial statement, almost identical to the $1,151,379 that UConn spent as a member of the AAC. That comparison suggests travel expenses won't rise much when the Huskies become independent and certainly shouldn't offset the savings UConn expects from its other sports programs.
_ Don't expect bowl tie-ins
UMass does not have an affiliation with any postseason bowl games. Nor do fellow independents New Mexico State and Liberty. That means those schools, and possibly UConn in the future, must dream on at-large bids that may or may not come. They stand at risk of missing out on postseason play even in years when they're bowl-eligible.
Longtime UConn football fans know this dynamic well. In 2003, when UConn played as an independent while waiting to join the Big East, the Huskies finished 9-3 but didn't land a bowl bid due to their lack of conference affiliation or other bowl ties. The program could face a similar situation in coming years if it improves on the field but continues to compete as an independent.
And yes, independents Army and BYU have tie-ins with low-tier bowls (while Notre Dame can take an ACC postseason slot), but it's unclear that a struggling UConn program would have the leverage to arrange something similar.
_ Being independent means having control
Bamford said going independent has worked out better overall than he might have expected four years ago. Recent recruiting classes have been at least as strong as those from UMass's MAC days, according to 247Sports rankings, and relationships with NESN and Eleven Sports Network ensure that fans can still watch games.
"We control our own television inventory, we can do our own media-rights agreements, we can create our own fun, creative schedules that our fans like: places they can travel to, places that we recruit to," Bamford said.
In other words, life as an independent can be pretty darn pleasant.
"It's really a visibility play that we maybe didn't always anticipate," Bamford said. "You're not able to play for a conference championship, but you're able to align yourself with peer institutions, you're able to build a competitive schedule that allows you to create some level of momentum within your program. From my standpoint, it's been a positive experience."
