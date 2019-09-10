Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--RENTON -- The Seahawks mean it when they say they at least consider every player who becomes available.
Yes, that includes Antonio Brown, whom the Raiders released Saturday after a series of disagreements with the team's management and who then almost as quickly signed with the New England Patriots.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday the Seahawks were "involved" with Brown during the short time he was available.
"We are involved in everything," Carroll said. "I've been telling you that for a long time and we seriously mean we are trying to know what's going on with every opportunity to get better and if we missed one of those, we messed up. So we did know what was going on in that one."
Asked what they learned of what was going on, Carroll smiled and said that "he's going to New England."
Indeed, it doesn't appear any other team had a serious shot at Brown.
Some might wonder why the Seahawks would have bothered with a player who had basically forced his way out of two teams over the past year, no matter how undeniably talented. But Carroll responded with a question of his own: "Why wouldn't you, you know?"
Carroll answered coyly when asked why the Seahawks would consider signing Brown, saying "who said we did?"
But then he explained why:
"We just weighed in on the situation to know exactly what was going on," he said. "That's what we needed to know, and why wouldn't you? He's a great player; see what's going on. Not everything is always what it seems. You've got to check into stuff and figure out what's going on. I have confidence in our guys and (general manager) John (Schneider), and our coaches that we can figure those things out and see what's best. I don't mind getting real close to the edge of it and figuring it out."
But there wasn't much to figure out.
"He was heading to New England," Carroll said. "He was going."
Jamar Taylor's return
The Seahawks are expected to re-sign cornerback Jamar Taylor, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported. But the team did not confirm the move Monday with Carroll saying, "I don't know that yet."
But the move makes sense as Seattle suddenly is dealing with two injury issues at its cornerback position.
Veteran Neiko Thorpe left the game Sunday with a hamstring injury, and Carroll on Monday said rookie Ugo Amadi has a shoulder injury.
Amadi's injury was not mentioned after the game. He apparently suffered it on a play late in the second quarter when he collided with teammate Bradley McDougald. Amadi said after the game only that he had gotten the wind knocked out of him and he came back in the second half and continued to play, on the field officially for 21 defensive snaps.
While Carroll didn't offer specifics, he said Thorpe's injury "has got some concern to it. There's something there."
It's unclear what the corresponding move would be to clear a space for Taylor on the roster. While the injuries to Thorpe and Amadi are a reason for bringing back Taylor, it's uncertain whether either is serious enough to require a stint on injured reserve, which would mean missing at least eight games. So, Seattle could waive a different player to make room.
Taylor was with the team throughout training camp before being released in the cut down to 53. As a vested veteran, his salary of $895,000 would have been guaranteed if he were on the roster Week 1. Now, he essentially plays on a week-to-week salary basis. That might have played a role in his release and re-signing.
Taylor, who had just $25,000 in his contract guaranteed, battled with Amadi and Akeem King for the nickel spot in camp before being released.
Seattle used a nickel corner on just 22 of 77 defensive snaps Sunday, preferring to leave linebackers Mychal Kendricks and K.J. Wright in coverage, as well as wanting to take away the Bengals running game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Amadi allowed four receptions on four targets for 32 yards and two first downs, allowing a 100.00 quarterback rating.
The Seahawks would seem likely to want to use a nickel corner more as they play teams such as the Steelers and Saints over the next two weeks and Taylor's re-signing could fit into that thought, as well.
Tedric Thompson 'overtried' against Bengals
If Seahawks are considering other options at safety, Carroll won't say.
While Carroll hinted during his radio show Monday morning the Seahawks could consider other options at safety this week after the struggles of Tedric Thompson, he shot that idea down when asked about it at his news conference Monday afternoon.
"Nah, we are playing ball," Carroll said when asked about possibly looking at other players at safety. "We're not talking about that."
That doesn't mean it won't be considered, especially if Thompson has more games like Sunday.
It was just his 11th as a starter, so he will get some leeway for still learning on the job.
Conversely, the mistimed leap on a potential interception that turned into a 55-yard touchdown for John Ross to give the Bengals the lead at halftime is a game-changing play of the wrong kind, and Thompson won't be allowed too many more of those.
"I thought he overtried," Carroll said. "He was trying so hard. He was flying around, he overran a few things. He just mistimed his jump on the big play. He'll play better."
If the Seahawks were to make a move at safety the most likely for now is to try Lano Hill at strong safety and move McDougald to free safety.
That combo played in victories late last year against Kansas City and Arizona before Hill suffered a hip injury that required surgery. Carroll has said several times since he'd like to see Hill get some more chances to play.
Rookie Marquise Blair also could be an option at some point, but he missed a lot of practice time in the offseason program and during the preseason and for now might need a bit more time to be as ready as the team would ideally like.
Dissly 'getting around pretty good'
Besides Amadi and Thorpe, the Seahawks suffered a few other injuries against the Bengals.
But while Carroll was shy on specifics none appeared at first glance to be overly serious.
Tight end Will Dissly "got banged on the knee," but Carroll said he was "getting around pretty good" Monday and indications are that the injury is not serious.
Defensive tackle Poona Ford suffered a calf strain and the NFL Network reported he is week to week. Carroll said there is "some concern" with his injury but early indications are that the team won't need to make a roster move with Ford.
Center Justin Britt left for a play in the second quarter when he banged knees with Dissly but missed only one play. Carroll said Britt will be monitored during the week and "we'll see how he does."
Ansah, Collier, Iupati could all be back
Carroll reiterated what he said Sunday that defensive end Ziggy Ansah "just wasn't quite ready to go" to be able to play in the opener. The hope is he will be against the Steelers. Carroll said Ansah's shoulder got sore during the week of practice last week and the decision was made at game time Sunday to hold him out.
Carroll said first-round choice L.J. Collier and left guard Mike Iupati will practice this week with an eye toward being ready for the Steelers.
Collier suffered a high ankle sprain early in camp and has yet to play and Iupati has been dealing with a foot injury. He played the one snap Sunday that Britt missed.
"Both guys have a chance to play this time around," Carroll said.