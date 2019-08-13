RITZVILLE — Larry Yockey seeded 1,200 acres of wheat last fall as he always did.
Following two years of bumper crops, he believed 2019 had the potential to be another strong season. Then, during the depths of winter, Yockey received the devastating news: He had stage 4 melanoma.
The initial treatments went well, though the daily fatigue and pain from bone decay would prevent Yockey from being able to fully do his work. As spring turned to summer and his crop turned into a golden carpet of grain, Yockey realized that 30-plus years of harvesting his own crops was about to end. He could not climb into his combine and steer it through the field.
In some ways, Yockey was fortunate. The cancer diagnosis came just a matter of days after an appointment with a visiting dermatologist in Ritzville.
Yockey had been in pain and not feeling well. His family suspected it was a flu bug he just couldn’t kick in the middle of winter, so he decided to see his doctor.
After running a series of tests, with no real results, Yockey’s doctor discovered a spot on his back. As luck would have it, the traveling dermatologist who comes to Ritzville once a month happened to be in town. The dermatologist took samples for a biopsy and Yockey got the call just a couple days later.
“It was already stage four and spreading,” he said.
The diagnosis came as a shock to the family.
“It was just happenstance (that the dermatologist was there), and wow, it was definitely meant to be found I think,” Amanda Yockey, Larry’s daughter, said.
The cancer had spread to the bones but not to any major organs. After a few months of taking eight pills a day, the cancer receded a bit. Unfortunately, however, his two cracked ribs and hip were not healing as he hoped. He was restricted to lifting no more than 15 pounds.
The family began crunching numbers to see if they could get their 1,200 acres custom cut and how many workers they would need to hire. What they didn’t know was that longtime friends and neighbors already had a solution.
A few weeks before harvest time, Brian Doyle and another friend approached Yockey with their plan for a harvest bee. Enough farmers would bring their combines and grain trucks to harvest all 1,200 acres in a single day.
After several phone calls and texts, it was settled. Farmers would arrive at Yockey’s fields on a Sunday — their regular day off — and work until their friend’s crop was harvested.
Amanda Yockey remembers getting a call from her dad. He said, “We don’t have to worry about harvest.”
“He was choked up, and I got choked up,” Amanda says.
On Sunday July 28, Yockey went out to his fields early in the morning. He fired up his own combine just in case it was needed. But there were so many local farmers that day that it wasn’t needed. About 18 combines and 20 grain trucks were assembled. Drone footage a local farmer took shows red and green combines swarming Yockey’s land in careful coordination.
Before the sun set, trucks carried 74 loads from Yockey’s fields to the warehouse in Ritzville where grain is piled and then shipped to Portland for export to Asia and Africa.
“We worked with the warehouse, and they made a special deal for us, so we were the only ones hauling in,” Doyle said.
What would have taken Yockey on his combine and a few hired workers weeks to harvest was finished in about six hours.
Larry stayed at base camp, the big shed in his field, while the combines hummed, where they ate donuts and drank coffee, water and later, beer.
Two volunteer fire department trucks were on-site to make sure the operation stayed safe. McGregor, a fertilizer and agro-chemical company with operations in Ritzville, helped keep the dust down with water.
Tim Young, service manager at McGregor’s site in Ritzville, said such community involvement is the norm.
“Everybody here would pitch in to help any of them out,” Young said.
Amanda remembers yelling at her dad to sit down at some point during the day, knowing he needed to rest.
“One person I heard say, ‘Who’s yelling at Big Yockey? That’s Little Yockey,’” came the response.
Little Yockey, or Amanda, said she is the only one who can yell at her dad and get away with it. The nickname suits her. She has emulated her father from a young age, wanting to farm. She went to the University of Idaho and studied agricultural economics and business, after seeing her father use his business degree to farm.
“I’ve wanted to do it since I was a kid,” she said. “It’s a pretty crazy history; I’d be a fifth-generation farmer.”
Doyle and Yockey have daughters that grew up together, and most of the people who showed up on Sunday were longtime friends-turned-family. Doyle said Yockey has always been willing to help others out. He ticked off a list of examples when Yockey would help a neighbor finish harvesting after fires or clean up debris following windstorms. The July 28 harvest bee was a way for the community to return the favor.
“It was a way for everybody to pay him back for all he’d done for the community,” Doyle said.