MIAMI _ Thrust into the starting rotation after Caleb Smith went on the injured list last month, Elieser Hernandez has made a quick impact for the Marlins.
Helping shore up an injury-riddled staff, the 24-year-old right-hander made five starts after being promoted from Triple-A, notching a 4.12 ERA and impressive 5.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio (32 strikeouts, six walks). Following his solid showing, the Marlins opted to keep Hernandez in the majors once Smith returned, shifting him to a reliever role.
In a limited sample size, the Venezuela native has provided Miami with a valuable asset in the bullpen. In two relief appearances, Hernandez has tossed two scoreless innings, striking out four, while allowing just one walk.
"I've been doing the same method," Hernandez said. "(I'm) just doing the same thing I was doing as a starter and taking advantage of every opportunity they give me."
A Rule 5 Draft pick from the Houston Astros, Hernandez has shown major strides in his second season with the organization. After posting a 5.21 ERA in 32 appearances (six starts) last season, he's improved in nearly every statistical category.
In addition to his high swing-and-miss rate, the right-hander has been among the best in the league in limiting hard contact. In 30 2/3 innings this season, Hernandez rates in the top 10% for exit velocity and hard hit rate.
While his 4.11 ERA may seem pedestrian, Hernandez also ranks in the top six% in expected batting average (.190) _ a metric that measures the likelihood of whether a batted ball will become a hit. He ranks in the top 11% league wide for xSLG and xwOBA as well.
With the ability to miss bats and limit hard contact, Hernandez fits well in a late inning role. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he mostly envisions the right-hander throwing in high-leverage situations.
"(Hernandez) gives you a quality guy later in the game that can not only give you one, but give you multiple (innings)," Mattingly said.
"He's been aggressive with his fastball. He's been on the attack; he works quick. There's a lot of things to like."
While Hernandez primarily utilizes his four-seam fastball (52.1% of his pitches), his slider has become wickedly efficient. Opposing batters are hitting just .167 versus the slider and are whiffing nearly half the time (49.2 percent). Those numbers are a significant jump from last year, when he recorded a 27.9% swing and miss rate on the slider.
"I worked a lot on my slider the last season," Hernandez said. "Now I'm having success with it.
"It was just about practicing; throwing and throwing and throwing it until it came out (right)."
The peripherals on his breaking pitch have also improved, including its spin rate _ which adds greater deception to pitches _ and horizontal break. His spin rate has increased from 2,045 RPM to 2,238 RPM, while he's added 4.3 inches of break to the slider.
"(Hernandez) throws some that don't do anything and then throws the one that actually takes off a little bit, like the (Sergio) Romo slider that kind of parachutes on you," Mattingly said.
The Marlins will monitor Hernandez's innings as he's close to eclipsing last year's combined mark of 83 1/3. This season, he's thrown 78 2/3 innings between the majors and Triple-A. He's hit triple digits once in his career, throwing 107 2/3 during the 2016 season in the Astros organization.
