It may be legal in Washington to smoke marijuana, but your employer might still fire you for using even medical marijuana.
Some history: Medical marijuana was legalized in the state in 1998 with the passage of the Medical Use of Marijuana Act, according to washingtonstatecannabis.org. In 2012, ages 21 and older could use pot recreationally when Initiative 502 passed.
But “according to RCW 69.51A.060(7) employers may establish drug-free work policies. Nothing in this chapter requires an accommodation for the medical use of cannabis if an employer has a drug-free workplace,” the state Department of Health website states.
Some industries may be more stringent about testing for marijuana, such as any tied to the federal government. And, users may get by using marijuana, if their employers don’t test them.
However, here is sample of industries in which marijuana use is prohibited:
Medical field, such as doctors working for certain companies
Emergency services, such as police officers, firefighters
Military members
Truck drivers or others using a commercial driver’s license
