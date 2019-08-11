CHICAGO _ White Sox ace Lucas Giolito set a career-high with 13 strikeouts on Sunday, but Chris Bassitt was just as dominant for the Athletics.
Bassitt allowed four hits in seven innings as the A's topped the Sox 2-0 in front of 30,951 at Guaranteed Rate Field; he struck out seven and walked two. The A's won two of three in the series.
The Sox couldn't take advantage of their rare scoring opportunities. They placed runners on first and second with no outs in the second, but Yolmer Sanchez flew out to right and Matt Skole was thrown out trying to advance to second.
The Sox had runners on first and second with one out in the fourth, but Bassitt struck out Skole and Sanchez to end the inning.
Tim Anderson doubled in the first to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.
Center fielder Leury Garcia was a late scratch because he "wasn't feeling good," manager Rick Renteria said.
