DETROIT _ It's safe to say Tim Anderson has his timing back.
The shortstop went 4-for-4 with three runs Wednesday, leading the White Sox to an 8-1 victory against the Tigers in front of 17,444 at Comerica Park.
Ivan Nova scattered five hits in eight shutout innings as the Sox took three of four in the series.
Anderson missed more than a month with a sprained right ankle but returned July 30 against the Mets. He went hitless in his first two games back, but has had at least one hit in the seven since.
Anderson wasted little time extending the hit streak Wednesday, singling in the first and scoring on a double by James McCann. He singled and scored on a Welington Castillo double in the third, then singled and scored on a double by Jose Abreu in the fifth.
His fourth hit came in the sixth. It was another single.
The Sox collected 15 hits on the day, including a 450-foot solo homer by Ryan Cordell in the second.
Abreu had three hits and two RBIs. McCann had three hits and three RBIs against his former team.
That was plenty of offense for Nova, who struck out one and walked three.
The White Sox won five of seven on their road trip.
