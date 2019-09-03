CLEVELAND _ Catcher Zack Collins was one of four players the White Sox called up Tuesday.
The Sox purchased the contract of infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte and recalled Collins, pitcher Dylan Covey and outfielder Daniel Palka from Charlotte. The Sox also transferred outfielder Jon Jay to the 60-day injured list.
General manager Rick Hahn said the Sox will also call up pitcher Jose Ruiz when he's eligible to return on Wednesday.
The Sox held off on calling up top prospect Luis Robert.
In 122 games at Class-A Winston-Salem, Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte, the center fielder had a .328 average, 32 home runs and 92 RBIs. He also had 36 stolen bases, becoming the first Sox minor leaguer since at least 1988 to join the 30-30 club.
"Obviously, he had an outstanding season," Hahn said during a conference call. "Quite frankly, he surpassed our development goal for him for 2019. You guys may recall back in spring training in talking about what we were looking to get out of Luis this year, it really was about getting him a full season of being healthy and having him perform well at an advanced level given his age.
"If he was able to do both of those things, we would have considered this year a success. He surpassed both of those. He had an outstanding season. He stayed healthy. We did ask a lot of him. He performed at three levels. As you will recall, he was in the Arizona Fall League last year which led to a shortened offseason for him prior to playing 122 games for us which obviously was far beyond his previous career-high of 50 as a pro.
"So, now, at this point, instead of adding a fourth level in a single year and continuing to increase his career-high in games, as much fun as it would have been for us all to see him continue here in Chicago, sometimes it is our job to say enough, this has been a very successful season. It's time to shut it down, go home, rest, recover and come back next season fully rested and ready for even greater challenges that lie ahead."
Collins struggled in nine games (June 19-July 13) with the Sox, hitting .077 (2 for 26) with 14 strikeouts. But he batted .323 since returning to Charlotte on July 16.
Collins is the No. 10 prospect in the organization. He was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 draft.
He hit .282 with 19 home runs and 74 RBIs for the Knights. He had a .403 on-base percentage.
Mendick, 25, had a .279/.368/.444 slash line with 26 doubles, 17 home runs, 64 RBIs, 75 runs scored and 66 walks in 133 games with Charlotte. He appeared in 48 games at second base, 42 at shortstop, 35 at third and nine in left field.
Covey is 2-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 13 games (11 starts) with Charlotte, and 1-7 with a 6.88 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 16 games (10 starts) with the Sox.
Palka had a .263/.374/.527 slash line with 23 doubles, 27 homers and 72 RBIs in 106 games with the Knights. He also has appeared in 17 games with the White Sox this season, going 1 for 45 (.022).
Jay was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 30 with a strained right hip and is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on Thursday.
The Sox active roster is at 31 players: 16 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders.
