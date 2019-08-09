CHICAGO _ Tim Anderson continued his recent hot streak. But Mike Fiers cooled off the rest of the White Sox.
Anderson had two hits in Friday's 7-0 loss to the Athletics in front of 18,318 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Fiers and two relievers limited the Sox to just two other hits while posting 11 strikeouts.
The A's hit three homers in the opener of a three-game series and six-game homestand for Sox.
The Sox won five of seven on their road trip, with Anderson playing a pivotal role. He went 13 for 29 (.448) on the trip, including going 4 for 4 in Wednesday's 8-1 victory against the Tigers. He has an eight-game hitting streak.
The Sox hit well as a team during the trip, collecting at least 10 hits in each of the final five games.
The Sox were held to four singles Friday. Fiers allowed three hits and struck out eight in seven innings.
Ross Detwiler pitched well in defeat. He allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Both runs came via home runs: Matt Chapman in the first and Stephen Piscotty in the second.
Chad Pinder hit a two-run homer off reliever Jace Fry in the eighth. The A's scored five runs in the inning to put the game out of reach.
