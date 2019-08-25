CHICAGO _ White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez no-hit the Rangers through five innings Sunday.
Unfortunately for the Sox, Lopez then exited the game after experiencing dehydration and flulike symptoms, and Shin-Soo Choo broke up the combined no-hit bid with a single off of Aaron Bummer to begin the sixth.
That said, it was the only hit Sox allowed in a 2-0 victory in front of 25,553 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Jose Abreu had two RBIs and the Sox held on to take three of four in the series. Abreu now has 100 RBIs this season, the fifth time he has reached that mark.
Lopez (8-11) and four relievers combined for the one-hitter. Lopez had six strikeouts and two walks in his five innings; he hit one batter and threw 80 pitches.
Bummer entered in the sixth and surrendered the single to Choo. The Rangers loaded the bases with two outs, but Bummer got Rougned Odor to ground out to second to end the inning. Alex Colome later collected his 25th save in 26 chances.
Notes: Sox left fielder Leury Garcia suffered a left shin contusion after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. X-rays were negative and he is considered day to day. ... The Sox reinstated reliever Jace Fry from the paternity list; he missed two games and pitched a perfect eighth inning Sunday.
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):